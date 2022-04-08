'I've never seen so many smiles': Riding the Battle of Flowers Whataburger float

I've never been in a Fiesta parade until today, when I got to ride on the Whataburger float for Battle of Flowers. (Madalyn Mendoza)

I'm from San Antonio and so inherently, I've been a Fiesta -goer since the start. While the origins of the city's signature party have a complicated start, I was born into the kind of party people who choose to focus on celebrating the culture (especially when the events coincide with a post-season Spurs run), lots of food, and seeing loved ones in the parades .

I competed twice in the Miss Fiesta pageant while I was in college, but ultimately did not win the crown. That title comes with a spot in the parade — albeit not on the extravagant floats draped in dresses worth thousands — but still, a spot. I've even created my own Fiesta medals for three years, but I've still only been a spectator.

Growing up, my grandma would corral the family to head to the Battle of Flowers Parade . We'd ride the VIA bus, lugging our chairs and blankets, pick a spot usually near Main Plaza and watch the floats go by. As the years passed, we upgraded to ticketed seats, but the wonder of what it feels like to be part of one of the city's biggest events (so big, schools and offices shut down) was still there.

This Friday, April 8, I'll finally find out. I'll be on the Whataburger float.

I've never been in a Fiesta parade until today, when I got to ride on the Whataburger float for Battle of Flowers. (Madalyn Mendoza)

In March, a Twitter follower made a joke about me having a spot in the parade. I told him I've never experienced the event from the other side.

I love all foods, tacos, fancy dancy dinners, street snacks, and of course, Whataburger . The beloved Texas burger brand has an entertaining Twitter presence with which I sometimes interact with. The team at Whataburger noticed my obscure tweet and asked if I'd like to join the Whataburger float.

What-a-surprise.

The morning started early with an 8:25 a.m. staging process. The behind-the-scenes of it all was half the fun. Adrenaline and every one of San Antonio's favorite party songs filled the air, from Selena to Celia Cruz, along with sounds of the high school bands. Southside High School and University of Texas at San Antonio bands were nearby and adding an extra bit of power to the morning.

Whataburger had a homecoming-themed float design as an ode to the communities its in. It also was in support of the Feeding Student Success scholarship program. Unfortunately there were no HBCBs or burgers on board (we might have been swarmed if there were), but with our playlist and excitement, we started on the adjusted parade route which started near San Antonio College.

It was a two-hour journey from start to finish. I knew the float would be a hit, but I think I underestimated the passion people would have when they saw the orange-covered Fiesta extravaganza pass. I don't think I've ever seen so many smiles or have smiled so much in my life. My arm will likely be sore tomorrow from all the waving, but the excitement in the crowds was a sight for sore eyes. After two long years without a parade, San Antonio was ready to yell "show me your shoes." Because this was a Whataburger float, people also yelled out their favorite Whataburger orders.

My paternal grandma likes to bring up a time she took me to the parade when I was in preschool. As we left, I moped and told her "I wish Fiesta was every day." I wish days like today were every day.

Viva Fiesta!

