BPD officer pleads guilty to dodging taxes on winning lottery ticket

By Marta Hill
 2 days ago

Dana Lamb allegedly sold a lottery ticket worth $10,000 and didn't report his winnings on his tax return.

Boston Police officer Dana Lamb appears in West Roxbury Municipal Court on a domestic violence charge Feb. 16. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

A Boston Police officer will plead guilty to hiding gambling winnings from the IRS on his 2020 tax returns.

Dana Lamb, 57, was charged and agreed to plead guilty to one count of filing a false document with the Internal Revenue Service, according to a statement by United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

Lamb, of Roslindale, allegedly sold a winning lottery ticket worth $10,000 to a convenience store owner for cash rather than claiming it with the Massachusetts Lottery Commission. According to Rollins’s statement, he failed to report the gambling winnings on his tax return.

“Lamb’s failure to report the gambling proceeds resulted in an additional tax due and owing for that year of $1,800,” the statement from Rollins said.

A plea hearing has not been scheduled, according to the statement, and the sentence for filing a false document with the IRS is up to one year in prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10,000.

Lamb was also arrested in February on an assault charge after being accused of pulling a gun during a domestic violence incident. He pled not guilty to allegations that he pointed a gun at two family members during an argument over TV.

In a ruling Feb. 16, a judge granted a no-contact order between Lamb and the family members, though it was vacated the next day, according to the Boston Globe.

Lamb’s lawyer, Peter Pasciucco, told the Globe in February that Lamb is a lifelong Boston resident with nearly 35 years of experience as a police officer, and no previous criminal record. He was licensed to carry the gun, but surrendered both the weapon and license after the incident, according to the Globe.

Prior to the incident, Lamb had been on paid leave from the department due to an ongoing internal affairs investigation.

William Callandrillo
2d ago

big deal , look at hunter Biden and the big guy

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
