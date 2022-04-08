ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Roland Ernest Square

Tyler Morning Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, MO — Services for Roland Square were held Thursday, March 17th, 2022 at the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, MO. Roland Ernest Square, first son of Ernest Austin Square and Gladys Mozell Waters-Square was born October 19, 1948 in Tyler, Texas. Roland was a...

tylerpaper.com

KMZU

Roland Estel Parshall

Roland Estel Parshall, 63, of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO. A family hosted Celebration of Life will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Tiff n Jay’s Bar and Grill, 700 NE Woods Chapel Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO, 64064. An inurnment will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Odessa Cemetery, Odessa, MO. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Sheila Landes and may left in care of Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 South Second Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. Memories of Roland and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
ODESSA, MO
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Steven Dean Morton

FLINT — Steven Dean Morton, 34, passed away on March 30,2022 in Flint, Smith County, Texas. He was born November 23,1987 at Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, TX to Johnny Ray Morton and Donna Susan (Rogers) Brachthuizn. He is survived by his father Johnny Morton and Amy; his mother...
FLINT, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Charles "Gaylen" Gage

WHITEHOUSE — Memorial Services for Charles “Gaylen” Gage, 74, of Whitehouse will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Gage was born April 20, 1947 in Athens and passed away March 25, 2022 in Tyler.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Kenneth Whiteley

TYLER — A funeral service for Kenneth Earl Whiteley of Tyler, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. He will be laid to rest at Union Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville, Texas. Visitation will begin on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Mr. Rodney V. Adams

WINONA — Memorial services for Mr. Rodney V. Adams, 52, Winona, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at True Vine Baptist Church with Rev. Christopher Nauls as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Services are entrusted to Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr....
WINONA, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Michael Wayne Stevens

TYLER — Memorial services for Michael Wayne Stevens, 62, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Stevens was born January 11, 1960 in Gainsville and passed away April 6, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Andrew Tilman Harris

TYLER — Memorial services for Andrew (Drew) Tilman Harris, 28, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:30 PM at West Erwin Church of Christ. Visitation will follow the service at the Church. “Drew” passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tyler. Arrangements are with Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Philinda Jane McKee

TYLER — Graveside services for Philinda Jane Brooks McKee, 90, of Tyler, will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00-12:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Darrell Crymes

WHITEHOUSE — Services for Darrell Douglas Crymes, 66, of Whitehouse will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery in Whitehouse, Texas under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr....
WHITEHOUSE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Travis Robinson

KILGORE — Graveside Services for Mr. Travis Robinson, 99, of Kilgore, TX., will be held at 6:00 P.M. Wed. Apr. 6, 2022 at Kennedy-Butts Cemetery in Overton, TX. Public viewing will be held from 11:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. Tues. Apr 5, 2022 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
OVERTON, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tennessee Pro leads MLF on Lake Palestine

Tennessee pro Ott DeFoe has taken the lead after Day 1 of competition in the third-annual General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops on Saturday on Lake Palestine. DeFoe, of Blaine, Tennessee, leads Group A by catching 11 scorable bass weighing in at 35 pounds, 9 ounces. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Dr. Ron Del Vecchio

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI — Funeral services for Dr. Ron Del Vecchio, 64, of Springfield, Missouri, will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Crims Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, at the funeral home. Dr. Del Vecchio passed away on April 4, 2022. He was born August 1, 1957.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Easter egg hunts planned in Tyler, other areas of East Texas

With Easter right around the corner, area Easter egg hunts will soon be underway. So, gather up the kids and the Easter baskets and make plans to hop over to some of these offerings in the Tyler and Longview area. Tyler. Easter Egg Hunt, 2 to 5 p.m. April 10,...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Velma Deloise Royal

PITTSBURG — Velma Deloise Royal passed away April 4, 2022 at Longview Regional Medical Center at the age of 76. Her funeral service will be April 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Pittsburg, with Rev. Roy Miles as eulogist and burial will be at Wilks Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
PITTSBURG, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

PHOTOS: Flamin' J BBQ Fest in Jacksonville

The inaugural Flamin' J BBQ Fest was held in downtown Jacksonville on Saturday. The Jacksonville Citizen’s Police Academy teamed up with the Jacksonville Police Association to put on the Flamin’ J BBQ Fest, which raised more than $8,500 to benefit the Jacksonville Police Department.
JACKSONVILLE, TX

