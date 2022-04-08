Roland Ernest Square

Roland Estel Parshall, 63, of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO. A family hosted Celebration of Life will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Tiff n Jay’s Bar and Grill, 700 NE Woods Chapel Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO, 64064. An inurnment will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Odessa Cemetery, Odessa, MO. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Sheila Landes and may left in care of Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 South Second Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. Memories of Roland and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.

ODESSA, MO ・ 18 DAYS AGO