Wind energy company pleads guilty for eagles killed in the United States

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A company in charge of wind farms in eight states including New Mexico is forced to pay up for the deaths of dozens of eagles. Nextera Energy pleaded guilty in federal court to criminal charges for violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

The charges stem from the deaths of nine eagles at three wind farms in Wyoming and New Mexico. The company also acknowledged the deaths of golden and bald eagles at 50 win farms since 2012. Almost all of the eagles were struck by the blades of wind turbines. They were ordered to pay more than $8 million in fines.

The company agreed to spend up to $27 million over a five year probationary period to prevent future eagle deaths. That includes shutting down turbines at times when eagles are more likely to be present.

