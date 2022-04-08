ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wind energy company pleads guilty for eagles killed in the United States

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pKll_0f3OTiN500

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A company in charge of wind farms in eight states including New Mexico is forced to pay up for the deaths of dozens of eagles. Nextera Energy pleaded guilty in federal court to criminal charges for violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Story continues below

The charges stem from the deaths of nine eagles at three wind farms in Wyoming and New Mexico. The company also acknowledged the deaths of golden and bald eagles at 50 win farms since 2012. Almost all of the eagles were struck by the blades of wind turbines. They were ordered to pay more than $8 million in fines.

The company agreed to spend up to $27 million over a five year probationary period to prevent future eagle deaths. That includes shutting down turbines at times when eagles are more likely to be present.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

CYFD releases investigation report on 4-year-old beaten to death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four-year-old James Dunklee told CYFD caseworkers he was being physically and sexually abused by his mother’s different boyfriends. Yet, he had to return back to a home where eventually he was beaten to death. The department released its own investigation into his murder. A...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico tax rebates: How much will you get?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anywhere between $500 and $1,500 will hit most New Mexicans bank accounts over the next five months. The “free money” from the state government comes after New Mexico lawmakers passed two separate economic aid packages this year amid record oil revenues and rising costs of living, including high gas prices.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Wyoming State
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Wind Farms Found Guilty of Killing Eagles

Wind farms have been a controversial issue for many years. That is likely to intensify after a company that has wind farms in Illinois and many other states has pled guilty to killing eagles. The Associated Press reported that ESI Energy had admitted to its wind farms in 8 states...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Wind Farms#Wind Turbine#Nextera Energy#Bald Eagles#Santa Fe Krqe#Bernalillo County Da#New Mexico News Podcast#New Mexicans#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Former GOP state lawmaker pleads guilty in Capitol riot

A former West Virginia state lawmaker who resigned after participating in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony related to the deadly riot. Derrick Evans had just been elected as a state delegate when he livestreamed himself pushing inside the US...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Farmington man accused of murder found in Illinois

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a Farmington man murdered his girlfriend and skipped town. Roberta Baier, 65, was found dead in her apartment in December during a welfare check. On December 6, 2021, police responded to a residence on East 22nd Street after Baier’s friends reported not hearing from her in several days. After many […]
FARMINGTON, NM
WyoFile

A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Opinion — Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque city council approves indoor smoking lounges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Recreational marijuana became legal in New Mexico last week, Albuquerque city council updated its Clean Air Act ordinance to bring cannabis under its control. Legally you can use cannabis in your home, the only place publicly you can smoke marijuana is at a place that has a license to sell and consume cannabis.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Arizona sisters who went missing in Switzerland died by assisted suicide, authorities say

Two Arizona sisters who were reported missing by their family in Switzerland died by assisted suicide, authorities say.Lila Ammouri, a doctor, and registered nurse Susan Frazier flew to Basel, Switzerland on 3 February, and had been due to return to the United States on 13 February. When they failed to show up for work at Aetna Health Insurance in Phoenix, friends and family appealed for help to find them.Their deaths were confirmed by the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs on 19 February, but no cause of death was given.A spokesman for the Basel-Landschaft Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Wolf Attacks More Cattle, Puts Colorado Ranchers on Edge

With wolf attacks occurring more frequently, Colorado ranchers have grown anxious. Late last week, wolves attacked another cow this week outside of Walden. This is also where ranchers have been on alert since a string of attacks on cattle earlier this winter. Unfortunately, ranchers at the State Line Ranch had...
COLORADO STATE
Post Register

Man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed three Idaho residents

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Arizona man could face up to 60 years in prison when sentenced in Nevada in a 2019 crash that killed three Idaho residents. However, Tyer Kennedy of Tolleson could face far fewer years in prison under the sentencing range of to 20 years on each count of DUI causing death. And Nye County District Judge Robert Lane will determine during a July 19 sentencing hearing in Pahrump whether each count is served concurrently or consecutively. Kennedy pleaded guilty Tuesday in the March 27, 2021 crash that killed Michael Durmeier, his fiance Lauren Starcevich and Durmeier’s 12-year-old daughter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy