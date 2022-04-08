WATCH LIVE: Thunderbolt 12 video from the Mt. Vernon Knights parade
Live video from Thunderbolt 12 as it travels the parade route for the champion Mt. Vernon Knights hoops team!
Live video from Thunderbolt 12 as it travels the parade route for the champion Mt. Vernon Knights hoops team!
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0