ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Vern Buchanan Gets the Veterans Eligible to Transfer School Credits Act Through VA Committee

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ly20A_0f3OSwae00

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s, R-Fla., proposal “to help student veterans by ensuring they are able to quickly and easily transfer their course credits to another institution should their school close or program end suddenly” is gaining traction in the U.S House.

Back in February, Buchanan brought out the “Veterans Eligible to Transfer School (VETS) Credit Act” which “would require the VA to work with students and explain the school credit transfer process and to provide them with a certificate of eligibility from the VA providing proof of their restored benefits.”

At that time, the congressman’s office offered some of the reasons why he introduced the bill.

“While current law requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to restore G.I. Bill benefits (up to 12 credits) to eligible student veterans whose schools close or program ends in the middle of a semester, the process can be very confusing and oftentimes leaves veterans unable to easily transfer their earned credits to a new school,” Buchanan’s office noted.

This week, the U.S. House Veterans Affairs Committee passed the bill without opposition.

“America’s veterans have selflessly sacrificed and put it all on the line to defend our country and our way of life,” said Buchanan. “I’m pleased to see the House Veterans Affairs Committee approve my VETS Credit Act and move it one step closer to becoming law. My bill will ensure no veteran loses access to the valuable G.I. Bill credits they have earned and deserve by virtue of their service to our country.”

Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Veterans Education Success (VES) are all backing the proposal.

While Buchanan has gotten his bill to the House floor, there is no companion measure over in the U.S. Senate.

Comments / 0

Related
Army Times

This week in Congress: Veterans’ caregivers voice concerns over VA changes

Military advocates will be focused this week on Wednesday’s Senate Veterans’ Affairs hearing on caregiver support efforts, after significant criticism of plans to scale back stipends for families of injured veterans. Veterans Affairs officials announced last fall that they would review “legacy” participants of the Program of Comprehensive...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vern Buchanan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Committee#The U S House#Transfer School#Vets Credit Act
MilitaryTimes

Fort Sill soldier dies after basic training event

A soldier going through the beginning stages of basic combat training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, died on the afternoon of March 3 after completing a training exercise. Pvt. Estanley Cabrera, 24, was assigned to the 434th Field Artillery Brigade when he began showing signs of distress following an introductory exercise called “Hellcat 100,” according to a preliminary Army incident report.
FORT SILL, OK
Navy Times

VA’s caregiver review would’ve booted 90% of young vets from program

Veterans Affairs officials were on pace to boot 90% of post-9/11 veterans receiving caregivers benefits as part of an ongoing overhaul of the support program before announcing a moratorium on dismissals this week, according to new data released by the department. The figure is far above the 33% estimate VA...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
FingerLakes1.com

Americans may struggle as emergency SNAP benefits end- these bills could help

Emergency food stamps were provided on top of SNAP benefits during the pandemic, but that is ending. This could leave Americans struggling, but these bills offer hope. Ending the emergency benefits may put some Americans in a tight spot. Especially being that inflation has reached almost 8%. US Mayors are urging for several bills to be passed in order to help the SNAP recipients. Click here to read more.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
MilitaryTimes

Air Force seeks more than $5B to shore up outdated infrastructure

The Air Force is seeking $5.3 billion in fiscal 2023 to continue revamping its outdated facilities across the globe, nearly half of which comes in the form of major construction projects. “These actions undertake urgently needed actions to improve the defense ecosystem and build resilient facilities and infrastructure,” the service...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy