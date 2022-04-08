Vern Buchanan Gets the Veterans Eligible to Transfer School Credits Act Through VA Committee

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s, R-Fla., proposal “to help student veterans by ensuring they are able to quickly and easily transfer their course credits to another institution should their school close or program end suddenly” is gaining traction in the U.S House.

Back in February, Buchanan brought out the “Veterans Eligible to Transfer School (VETS) Credit Act” which “would require the VA to work with students and explain the school credit transfer process and to provide them with a certificate of eligibility from the VA providing proof of their restored benefits.”

At that time, the congressman’s office offered some of the reasons why he introduced the bill.

“While current law requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to restore G.I. Bill benefits (up to 12 credits) to eligible student veterans whose schools close or program ends in the middle of a semester, the process can be very confusing and oftentimes leaves veterans unable to easily transfer their earned credits to a new school,” Buchanan’s office noted.

This week, the U.S. House Veterans Affairs Committee passed the bill without opposition.

“America’s veterans have selflessly sacrificed and put it all on the line to defend our country and our way of life,” said Buchanan. “I’m pleased to see the House Veterans Affairs Committee approve my VETS Credit Act and move it one step closer to becoming law. My bill will ensure no veteran loses access to the valuable G.I. Bill credits they have earned and deserve by virtue of their service to our country.”

Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Veterans Education Success (VES) are all backing the proposal.

While Buchanan has gotten his bill to the House floor, there is no companion measure over in the U.S. Senate.