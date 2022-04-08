Mr. Rodney V. Adams

TYLER — Dr. Mac R. Moseley, Professor Emeritus, retired as Dean for the College of Education and Psychology at the University of Texas at Tyler in 1995. Mac passed serenely at home in the loving light of his Savior, Jesus Christ. The only child of ‘Sweetheart’ and Bruce Moseley, Mac devoted his life to enhancing education for students with special needs and mindfully generous service to our community. Dr. Moseley is survived by loving extended family, grateful friends, and his beloved son, Rodney. Mac embraced his Christian faith fully and was a man of kindly grace. “Have a Godly day!”

