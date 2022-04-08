ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former NBA duo ready to help under-pressure Zamalek to second BAL title

By Leonard Solms
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NBA players Ike Diogu and DJ Strawberry will need to use all their experience to help Basketball Africa League champions Zamalek in their title defence, which starts April 9 in Cairo. The Nile Conference, the second leg of this year's BAL, tips off at the Hassan Moustafa Sports...

www.espn.com

Comments / 1

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Kendrick Perkins is sick of talking about 1 NBA team

Kendrick Perkins delivered a bit of brutal honesty Friday when it came to talking about one particular NBA team. Perkins appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” as the panel was discussing the Los Angeles Lakers, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week. The NBA analyst could not hide his disgust as he essentially refused to discuss the Lakers any further.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq names the 2 most dominant NBA players ever

There have been many dominant forces in the NBA over the years. But two in particular stand out to Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq spoke to GQ for a story on his health and fitness that was published in late March. During the interview, he talked about the most dominant players in NBA history.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darryl Strawberry
Person
Ike Diogu
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Bal#Nba Players#Basketball Africa League#The Phoenix Suns#Egyptians#Espn
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Says LeBron James Isn't The Best 1-On-1 Player In The NBA: "If You Line LeBron James Up With Everyone In The NBA, You Think He'll Come Out On Top As The Best One-On-One Player? I Don't Think So."

One of the most interesting conversations around the NBA in recent times has been the difference between 'hoopers' and basketball players. Hoopers are generally players that are considered to be pure ballers, players that could dominate at the park, have the flashy skills to put on a show when they play, and essentially live and breathe basketball in a very pure way.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kenny Smith Says Michael Jordan Is ‘The Most Fundamentally Sound Basketball Player That Ever Lived’: “That’s The One Thing He Does Not Get Credit For.”

Michael Jordan was an enormous figure in the NBA during his legendary career. Jordan was one of the best players in the world, if not the best player in the world during his stint in the NBA, and dominated the rest of the league. While Jordan's competitiveness and desire to win have been spoken about to a great extent, one NBA legend thinks his fundamentals are not spoken about enough.
NBA
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Country
Nigeria
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

NBA On TNT Crew Roasted The Lakers For Missing The Playoffs: ‘Russell Westbrook On A Jet Ski And LeBron James On A Floatie.’

One of the biggest talking points this week was the Los Angeles Lakers getting eliminated from playoff contention, thus ending their season. A team that was tipped to win the NBA championship, or at least make a run to the NBA Finals, the Lakers were poor across the season, and now they won't even be in the NBA playoffs. The whole world has been poking fun at the Lakers, including the NBA on TNT crew.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis hits recruiting trail to see top recruits

As we await the decisions of a few UNC basketball players, the focus for the program is now on the future of the roster. And that includes recruiting classes for 2023 and 2024. Just days after a run to the title game, Hubert Davis and his staff were out evaluating prospects in the first open period of the AAU circuit. Davis was in Orlando for the EYBL circuit and he was courtside to watch 2023 target G.G. Jackson, 2024 target Nassir Cunningham and 2024 commit Simeon Wilcher Friday night. Davis took it all in as he watch both Wilcher and Cunningham who...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy