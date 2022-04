A wrestling legend may have found herself in trouble with the law – and the consequences are about as serious as they get. According to TMZ, wrestling icon Tammy Lynn Sytch, known by her in-ring name “Sunny,” was reportedly involved in a car crash in March that led to the death of a 75-year-old man. Worse still, police reportedly suspect that Sytch was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO