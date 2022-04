COLUMBIA - Women working full-time in Missouri earn about $10,000 less per year than men, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Full-time working women across the U.S. earned 83 cents to every dollar compared to men in 2020. This has slightly increased since 2019 when women were making 82% of what their male counterparts were making.

