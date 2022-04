Tony Khan took to Twitter today with some very interesting information regarding the anti-AEW online community on social media and revealed that the results of an independent study confirmed that much of that online community happens to be bots. Khan said it's a staff running thousands of accounts and an army of bots to boost them, and then he got people talking more when he said "who'd pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?". He would then expand on his original comments to Wrestling Inc, breaking down how the Bot Army works and why it's effective.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO