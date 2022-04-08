ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

U.S. 31 resurfacing between Beulah, Honor starts next week

By Compiled by Colin Merry
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENZIE COUNTY — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to invest $8.2 million to resurface 4.6 miles of U.S. 31 from Commercial Street in...

