ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Apple Lets You Watch MLB Games for Free Now So It Can Sell You Another iPhone Later

By Steve Kovach, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple will offer free broadcasts of two exclusive MLB games per week on Apple TV+ starting Friday. The move is another example of how Apple sets its streaming TV offering apart from established players like Netflix. It would also sweeten the deal when the company releases its iPhone hardware...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

This iOS 15 Trick Can Get You Back Into Your iPhone If You Forgot Your Apple ID Password

If you forgot your Apple ID password, don't panic. It's likely we've all forgotten a password or two at some point. Losing your Apple ID password for your iPhone, iPad or Mac (here's what to do if you lost the password to your computer) is about as frustrating as losing your car keys. Your password, like your keys, unlocks access to something important: your iCloud account, and in turn all of your Apple devices. Like Face ID and Touch ID, your password is intended to keep your information safe, but entering it incorrectly a few times can get you locked out. This means you may have to contact Apple Support for help.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Here's how you can get Apple's 5G iPhone SE for free with no trade-in

With a 2017 design, 2014 screen size, 2021 processor, and 2022 connectivity, the third-gen iPhone SE might be the most divisive handset out there. And that's before the 5G-enabled 4.7-incher has even started shipping to its earliest adopters. Said shipments are scheduled to kick off later this week after an...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple releases the last big iOS update before iOS 16 arrives

As expected, Apple released iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 today. The iOS 15.4 update will allow a person wearing a mask to unlock his iPhone with Face ID even if he is not wearing an unlocked Apple Watch. A previous update allowed mask-wearing iPhone users to unlock their handsets using Face ID as long as they were wearing an unlocked Apple Watch.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Gadgets#Apple News#Smart Phone#Ios
Android Authority

Can you use an Apple Watch with an Android phone?

Can you connect your Apple Watch to your Samsung Galaxy S22 or OnePlus 10?. If there’s one drawback when it comes to the Apple Watch, it’s the lack of compatibility with operating systems beyond iOS. Sure, the Apple Watch is a brilliant iPhone companion, but what if you own a Samsung Galaxy S22 series or OnePlus 10? Is there any way you can use an Apple Watch with an Android smartphone? We try to answer that question below.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
PC Magazine

The Roku Channel Review

For countless entertainment seekers, Roku serves as a gateway to video streaming. Whether it’s through a Roku media streaming device or Roku software directly built into your smart TV, Roku is the platform we go to in order to reach the video services we love. However, Roku also offers its own video streaming service, The Roku Channel, for free. It doesn’t surpass the best paid options, or even the free tier of Editors’ Choice pick Peacock, but the ad-supported service is worth checking out.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Android Authority

How to watch HBO Max on Roku

Both HBO and Roku want you to start consuming as quickly as possible. Is HBO Max on Roku devices? You bet. It’s arguably one of the top attractions on the Roku platform, thanks to shows like Watchmen and Peacemaker, and movies like Dune and the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Here’s how to get started streaming.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
MySanAntonio

Firestick vs Roku: Which Streaming Device Should You Choose for 2022?

The act of streaming content has exploded in recent years. While streaming was predicted to grow already, the coronavirus pandemic truly helped to speed up that growth since many people were stuck at home with nothing to do. But when you are going to stream on your television screen, you...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Roku and Amazon Prime somehow manage to maturely negotiate streaming deal without public spectacle

Even with the best streaming boxes, today's media ecosystem is a patchwork of distribution deals and limited licensing, which occasionally leads to consumer frustration as services vanish without warning. We all remember the YouTube TV feuds of last year, and that's just the most recent example. Reports in late 2021 claimed that Roku could be set to lose access to Amazon's selection of video, but that is no longer a concern. Whew.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

How to pair a Roku remote to your TV

Learning how to pair a Roku remote is key to enjoying all the great content available on your Roku streaming device. As soon as it's paired, you'll be able to browse the Roku operating system and start checking out all the streaming apps you're interested in downloading to your device.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iOS 15.4 Finally Lets You Unlock Your iPhone With a Mask On. Here's How

IOS 15.4, the latest update to Apple's iPhone software, is here and one of the biggest new features is the ability to use Face ID with a mask on. If you've ever tried to unlock your iPhone or use Apple Pay with a mask on, you know that it's pretty much impossible. Usually, you have to either manually type in your passcode or pull your mask down under your chin -- but those days are over.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 15 Sunday Amazon Deals: $6 T-Shirts from Hanes, Save $40 on Desk-Cycle Exercise Bikes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
SHOPPING
Popculture

Roku Adds New Features in Latest Update

Roku is rolling out Roku OS 11 on streaming devices in the coming weeks, and users have some new features to look forward to. The company has announced that its new interface will come with "expanded content discovery menu options, automated speech clarity, new sound modes, a super-charged mobile app," among other things. Here's what we know about the new operating system so far.
COMPUTERS
Popular Science

How much data does streaming live TV use?

Streaming services are a common presence in households everywhere, whether you have cable or not, meaning data use is, too. What started with a few core platforms—Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video—has now exploded into a veritable pantheon of heavy hitters including Disney+ and HBO Max, as well as a wide array of more niche services like Crunchyroll (for anime) and Shudder (for honor, thriller, and supernatural content). While it’s great to have access to shows like The Mandalorian at the press of a button, the increased popularity of streaming means we’re using more broadband data than ever. Whether you’re watching a live event, like an NFL game or the Academy Awards, or streaming your favorite show, we are constantly downloading content as we watch it. With some companies setting data caps on home broadband, not to mention the limits most of us have on mobile, it’s more important than ever to keep an eye on how much data you’re using when you watch. To that end, we looked at all the most popular options on the market—both on-demand and live TV—to see how much data does streaming live tv use. Here’s what we found.
NFL
Android Central

How to control Chromecast volume with your Android phone

With the release of Android 12, Google brought forth one of the largest changes to the mobile OS that we've ever seen. Thanks to the new Material You theming engine, our devices have become more personalized than ever before, without needing to install a third-party launcher. However, the update also "broke" the ability to control Chromecast volume with your Android phone.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy