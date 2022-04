After getting the Nord brand started with its mid-range phones, OnePlus is apparently looking to expand it to include TWS earbuds and smartwatches. The company has already dipped its toes in the cheap wireless earbuds pool with the Buds Z series, and now may be looking to build further on that with an expansion into its Nord series. Leaked renders from over a month ago revealed that OnePlus was working on Nord-branded earbuds with a premium and sleek design. It feels like a launch may be getting close, as they've now been spotted passing through the FCC and the Indian BIS certification databases, revealing their final design and specs.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO