Premier League

Aston Villa welcome back Marvelous Nakamba for Tottenham match

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Marvelous Nakamba is back for Aston Villa after being out since December.

He had knee surgery but is available for boss Steven Gerrard ahead of the visit of Tottenham.

Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings are expected to shake off knocks while Lucas Digne (stomach) is fit.

Tottenham will have Sergio Reguilon back available.

The Spaniard missed last weekend’s win over Newcastle with a training ground knock, but has returned to training and is part of Antonio Conte’s plans.

Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) is also back in training but the game will come too soon, while Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (groin) remain out.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo, Cash, Chambers, Digne, Mings, Konsa, Young, McGinn, Ramsey, Nakamba, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Sanson, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Bailey, Buendia.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

SB Nation

Manchester City v Liverpool – The Opposition

Manchester City face the second of their biggest four tests of the season on Sunday as they entertain title rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium. The blues sit one point ahead of their Mersey rivals, with both having played the same number of games. Sunday’s match has been billed as the ‘title decider,’ but with twenty-one points still to play for, anything can happen as the season begins to wind down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton v Man Utd: Team news

Everton will welcome back Michael Keane and Allan after suspension. Midfielder Donny van de Beek is ineligible to face his parent club, while Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina remain sidelined. Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is available again after recovering from illness, while Jessie Lingard returns from a similar...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea arrive on the South Coast in a must win — not so much because of our league position (five points clear of fourth coming in to the weekend), but because of the mentality, confidence, and momentum of the team. Tuchel makes several changes but perhaps not as many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

Manchester City make three changes from the side that beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals. Kyle Walker comes back into what is likely to be a back four, with Nathan Ake dropping out. Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden both start, with Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan dropping to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
