Dallas, TX

Second body found at Dallas' White Rock Lake in two weeks

 2 days ago
DALLAS — A male body was found at White Rock Lake on Thursday, according to police. Dallas police confirmed to WFAA that a 911 caller reported...

DFW Community News

Body Found in South Dallas Levy: Police

Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered near the Trinity River on Saturday. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1228 Rock Island Street regarding a body found in the levy. Police said when officers arrived, they could see down the embankment into the levy...
CBS DFW

Denton mother of slain 7-year-old, arrested, admitted trying to hide abuse

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department made a second arrest on April 5 in connection to the death of 7-year-old Phoenix Ho that happened on April 1. Sabrina Ho (credit: Denton Police Department) The second grader was found unconscious in the 1600 block of E. Mckinney Street. A neighbor who called 911 told authorities he was having a medical emergency. Medics arrived and took Phoenix to a local hospital where they notified officers that the child had suspicious and extensive injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital. As part of their investigation, detectives interviewed the child’s mother, Sabrina Ho...
1 Killed in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Restaurant

One man is dead after a shooting at a Dallas restaurant. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at the Buffalo Joes Bar & Grill located at 3636 Frankford Road at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police said the victim, 38-year-old Quinton Jamel Shields, was shot multiple...
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth

One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Friday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they located an...
Dallas teen who crashed into house had been fatally shot, police say

DALLAS — A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting and crash in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police identified the victim as Marvin Rivera. Officers had responded about 3:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue, near Cedar Crest and Kiest boulevards, where a car had crashed into a house, according to police news release.
Dallas concert shooting victim says it was so chaotic she didn't realize she had been shot

DALLAS — Dallas police released the names of the victims who were shot over the weekend. The youngest injured victim was only 13 years old. Twenty-six-year-old Kealon Gilmore was killed in the shooting. WFAA spoke to the Gilmore's uncle, who told us his nephew just had a baby. Gilmore's uncle added that his nephew got a job at the post office to support the child. All of those dreams now shattered.
Man Charged With Murder After Rowlett Gas Station Shooting Victim Dies

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in a Rowlett gas station shooting was charged with murder after the victim died yesterday, a source told CBS 11. On Wednesday, March 30, police were called to a shooting at the Valero gas station at Lakeview Parkway and Scenic Drive. Officers said the victim was shot several times around 5:30 p.m. and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Two days later, on Friday, April 1, they succumbed to their injuries. So far, police have not named the victim. Police quickly identified the suspect and arrested him. He was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but the charges were upgraded to murder after the victim’s passing. A source told CBS 11 that a man charged with murder in Rowlett named Nevan Tyson Lydens was the suspect in the shooting, but police have not officially released his identity so far. Nevan Tyson Lydens has been charged with murder. (credit: Rockwall County Jail) Lydens is being held at the Rockwall County Jail on $1 million bond.
One person shot and killed in Sunday early morning shooting at Dallas restaurant, police

Dallas, Texas – One person was shot and killed in the Sunday early morning shooting that took place at a Dallas restaurant, the local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, the victim in the fatal incident was identified as the 38-year-old Quinton Jamel Shields who was shot several times before he was taken to hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.
2 killed in crash with tow truck on I-35W in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were killed Monday in an early-morning crash on Interstate 35W in north Fort Worth, police said. The crash happened about 2:20 a.m. on I-35W at the entrance ramp to U.S. 287. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash, a...
