Old Saybrook, CT

CT Shoreline Fire partners with Shoreline Soup Kitchens

WTNH.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – For the tenth year, Connecticut Shoreline Fire Department will...

www.wtnh.com

Eyewitness News

Shoreline rentals for the summer already being snatched up

(WFSB) - Your chance of securing a summer place on the Connecticut shore right now is slim to none. One good barometer every year is Hawks Nest Beach in Old Lyme. All these cottages had a deadline to be rented last month for this coming summer, and they’re done.
OLD LYME, CT
WTNH.com

Derby Fire Department responds to fire at Wendy’s

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Derby Fire Department is investigating a fire at a Wendy’s Friday morning. According to officials, the fire department responded to a grill fire at the Wendy’s on New Haven Avenue. Crews found grease fire under the grill with a light smoke condition.
DERBY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Marathon Foundation Holds Race in Middletown

People came out to run the 5K and 10K Hartford Marathon Foundation race in Middletown Sunday. The race aimed to benefit middle and high school students through the new Dr. Susie Beris youth running program. Beris is a Southbury pediatrician who provided an endowment to the foundation with hopes of...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WGME

Mass. man accused of buying Maine hares to sell to beagle clubs

BDN-- A Massachusetts man has been charged with illegally buying snowshoe hares trapped live in Maine and selling them to beagle clubs in his home state to be used in field trials. Jon Rioux, 35, of North Attleborough is charged with four counts of interstate wildlife trafficking and one count...
PORTLAND, ME
click orlando

Corgi survives after falling into Indian River, swimming several miles to shoreline

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 1-year-old corgi is back in her owner’s arms after going overboard on the Indian River in Brevard County Sunday afternoon. “There was no question it was her, and uh ... very big sigh of relief. It was a very emotional moment,” said the dog’s owner, Jon Atwood, as he fought back tears. “She’s like a Velcro dog. She’s always by my side ... She’d been in and out of my lap all day.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
AZFamily

Lobster prices on the rise

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – If you want lobster for dinner tonight, you’re going to pay dearly for it. The prices for lobster are right through the roof. A little guy like this about a pound, pound and a quarter, and this is going to cost you anywhere from $19-30 dollars a pound.
INDUSTRY
CBS Boston

Cape Cod Bay Speed Restrictions In Place ‘Due To The Ongoing Presence Of Right Whales’

BOSTON (CBS) — Cape Cod boaters are being told to slow down for whales for the next two months. Massachusetts Environmental Police said Tuesday that “Due to the ongoing presence of Right Whales in Cape Cod Bay, a mandatory speed restriction is in place through May 15.” Boats that are smaller than 65 feet need to travel at 10 knots or slower in the area. It’s against the law for boats to get closer than 500 yards to a right whale. “The Massachusetts Environmental Police will be strictly enforcing the speed restriction,” LTC Patrick Moran said in a statement. Due to the ongoing presence of Right Whales in Cape Cod Bay, a mandatory speed restriction is in place through May 15. https://t.co/nz3HBD3pg5 pic.twitter.com/krWD50ZwXU — MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) March 15, 2022 The critically endangered North Atlantic Right Whale population has dropped to dangerously low levels.  In 2021, the numbers dropped to an estimated 336, which is believed to be the lowest figure in almost two decades. Humans are the biggest threat to whales, with fishing entanglement and boat strikes proving deadly.  
CARS
Morning Sun

Beal native returns to take helm of soup kitchen

The Isabella Community Soup Kitchen was closed for the COVID-19 pandemic when Sara Schafer left it to take a job in metro Detroit. When it reopens for in-person meals, it’ll have a revamped kitchen and an expanded dining room that was open for only a short time and Schafer as its new executive director.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
SuperTalk 1270

Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast

You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. According to an article on Valley News Live, a mother was playing outside with her two young children, when she heard the faint sounds of her fire alarms going off inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
Register Citizen

‘Our Towns’ art show catches ‘memorable’ glimpses of Shoreline scenes

DEEP RIVER — A mimosa party and dance performance will celebrate “Our Towns,” the River Valley Artists exhibit at the SOMA Gallery March 27 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. From a Chester front porch to the Connecticut River at nightfall in Essex to Pratt Cove in Deep River in summer and winter, “Our Towns” catches “memorable” glimpses of numerous scenes in Chester, Essex and Deep River, according to a news release.
DEEP RIVER, CT
WTNH.com

I-84 eastbound in Cheshire reopens after crash

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of I-84 eastbound in Cheshire was shut down for a crash investigation Tuesday night, according to Connecticut State Police. It has since reopened. Police said a vehicle was traveling east on I-84 in the left lane when another car made an unsafe lane change...
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH.com

South Windsor police investigate stolen excavator from job site

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The South Windsor Police Department is investigating after an excavator was stolen from a job site. According to police, the large construction equipment was stolen from 420 John Fitch Blvd. It was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and was reported missing as of 6 a.m. Wednesday.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WMBB

Agencies respond to apparent boat fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several agencies responded to an apparent boat fire Sunday night in St. Andrews Bay. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The fire was about 400 yards out from the St. Andrews Marina. Panama City Fire and EMS were on the scene. The Panama City Police department […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

