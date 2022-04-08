ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

As a new River Walk icon, Stargazer sculpture offers ‘timeless perspective’

By Nicholas Frank
San Antonio Report
San Antonio Report
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the addition of a new monumental stone and marble sculpture by Mexican artist Pedro Reyes, the River Walk Public Art Garden now has its anchor. The city’s Department of Arts and Culture commissioned Stargazer (Citlali) as the signature public art project included in the 2017 municipal bond. After a deliberative...

sanantonioreport.org

San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

