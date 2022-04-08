Freebie Friday: Weekend Events

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – We’re stretching your dollar with some great events you and the family can enjoy.

A free concert to benefit Ukraine is being put on by the Yale Symphony Orchestra at Woolsey Hall at 7:30 on Saturday night.

The concert is free but donations to Razo m for Ukraine are encouraged. Although you must register online and be up to date on all COVID vaccination.

Get artsy! coloring club for adults hosted by the Bristol Public Library is hosting a coloring club for adults. Enjoy peaceful music and take an adventure through coloring Saturday at 1 p.m. in the afternoon. You must be 18 or older. RSVP online at bristollib.com . Materials are provided for new participants or you can always bring your own!

An Easter Egg hunt for children is being held by the University of New Haven Student Athlete Advisory Committee at the Ralph F DellaCamera Stadium on Sunday in West Haven. Toddlers three years old or younger are welcome at 1 p.m. in the afternoon. Kids aged four to six are welcome at at 1:15 p.m., children aged seven and older are welcomed at 1:30 p.m. Registration is required, so head on over to newhavenchargers.com/egghunt .

Don’t forget this is the last weekend to enjoy New Haven restaurant week. Over 50 locations are offering deals and discounts until this Saturday, April 9th.



