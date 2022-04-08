Emporia State softball on the road Friday and Saturday

KEARNEY — The Washburn Ichabods ran their win streak to 12 in a row after taking a doubleheader from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 7-0 and 4-3, Saturday afternoon at Dryden Park. Sophomore right hander Jaycee Ginter led the way as she picked up her 21st win and...
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Washburn Ichabods ran its win streak to 12 in a row after taking a double header from Nebraska-Kearney, 7-0 and 4-3, Saturday afternoon at Dryden Park. WU improves to 32-11 (14-2) and is on the verge of being nationally ranked. The ‘Bods haven’t lost...
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 48th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney women’s tennis swept 75th-ranked Newman, 7-0, Saturday afternoon at Harmon Park. The Lopers improve to 9-7 (2-2) and beat the Jets (11-8, 1-3) for a third straight time. UNK’s home stand continues Sunday when Emporia State (5-7, 1-2) visits at 11 a.m.
In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
LAWRENCE — The celebration of Kansas men’s basketball’s latest national championship will continue long past the team’s parade, according to an announcement from 6th Man Strategies, LLC. Starting with a stop at Wichita East High School on April 23, members of the Jayhawks’ national title-winning team...
Another installment of the Salina Showdown occurred Thursday night at Salina Stadium. For the second consecutive year, Salina South defeated Salina Central, 2-0. South improved to 3-4, while Central fell to 1-4. Here are some takeaways from Thursday's match. Anahyssa Nash steps in for Giselle Nash. Anahyssa Nash is South's...
Kansas’ men’s basketball players will be making appearances around the Kansas City area and across the state this spring following Monday’s national title victory over North Carolina. KU’s Barnstorming Tour will begin April 23 at Wichita East High School, 6th Man Strategies LLC announced Friday. Also in...
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- Thousands joined Kansas Jayhawks basketball head coach Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence on Sunday as the team had its final celebration following a national title victory. If you missed the parade earlier, you can watch a replay of it in our video player...
