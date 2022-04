The Detroit Pistons will again be one of three teams with the top odds to acquire the best prospect this summer. The Pistons will enter the 2022 NBA draft lottery May 17 in Chicago with a 14% chance to grab the No. 1 pick. The Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic will also have 14% odds, and all three teams will have equal odds at picking No. 2, 3 and 4.

