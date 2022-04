Vancouver-based ZoomInfo inked a big new lease for its research and development operations in Israel. The company signed a lease for 180,000 square feet in the city of Ra’anana, just north of Tel Aviv. It will take the top nine floors, and part of the rooftop of a 30-story building in a new office campus called Infinity Park, the company said in a news release. It intends to move into the new space in spring 2023.

