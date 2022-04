I’ve always wanted a studio version of Riley Green singing “Dixieland Delight”. And today, my wish has (mostly) come true. He released his new album, We Out Here: Live, with a rendition of Alabama’s classic tune, and it will make you feel like you’re standing right there in the front row at a show. Of course, Riley often closes out his concerts by covering it, and it sounds just as good on this live record as it does in person.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO