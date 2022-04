BOSTON (CBS) — Where will you be in two years? Believe it or not, thousands of people already know and have made arrangements. That’s because a total solar eclipse is coming to the United States, and it will be even more of a spectacle than the 2017 edition! On April 8, 2024, the moon will pass directly between the earth and sun to produce one of the most awe-inspiring scenes the natural world has to offer. Crowds from Mexico to Maine will be in place to enjoy the show. While the visuals will be the same as in 2017, the big difference maker...

