Georgia State

GaDOE: Governor’s Classroom Grants FAQs

Cover picture for the articleCommunication went out to Georgia public-school classroom teachers and paraprofessionals the week of March 28-April 1 regarding the Governor’s Classroom Grants. Made possible through Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) funding allocated by Governor Brian Kemp, the $125 grants are being provided for the purchase of classroom...

