Teen meets Minnesota marrow donor who saved her life

SAN ANTONIO – Every day for the last seven years, Dorothy “Dot” Ward has called the apheresis center at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center her office. “We actually do is collect peripheral blood stem cells from donors that have become a DNA genetic match for patients that are suffering some form of blood cancer,” Ward, a cellular therapy nurse, said.
MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – Sheri Beck-Eyssen knows first-hand the compassion of an organ donor — it’s what saved her life. “My goal is to really get the word out there and say, you know, if you can do anything, donate,” she said. Sheri was just a teenager when she noticed something wasn’t right. “I was […]
A British woman has beat cancer thanks to her affectionate dog. Tanya Hibberd gets regular breast cancer screenings, but in 2018 she got a surprise. Her husky Sapphire became clingy and pawed at her breast all the time. Tanya got checked out and the fast growing triple-negative breast cancer. Now...
One of the most important sacrifices a person can make is to offer the gift of life to another. Especially if they don’t know who’s receiving the gift, and they have to give up something they may need — like the marrow in their bones. Donating bone...
Nancy and Steve Shoupp had been married for five years when she packed her bags and moved out of their Boulder, Colorado townhouse. The 26-year-old told loved ones that her estranged husband was abusive and that he had threatened to keep their two young children away from her, for good.
AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart has marked the 19th anniversary of her rescue from her captors, saying it was a 'miracle' she was found nine months after being abducted from her family's home. The 34-year-old was famously taken from her bed at knifepoint when she was 14 years old and held...
The 3-year-old boy, who was left in pain after a tick bite, turned out to have a high-risk neuroblastoma. His parents said that the boy complained of pain in his legs, and was struggling with walking, high temperatures and night sweats. The boy’s family said that at the point of diagnosis, their 3-year-old son was given just a 50% chance of long-term survival. While there was no connection between the tick bite and the disease itself, the boy’s mother said that the timing was a very lucky coincidence.
The young woman claims that she had no idea that her organs started to shut down and she was dying for 7 years. Doctors diagnosed her with a rare cell disorder after the 27-year-old woman experienced exhausting symptoms. When she was just 15 years old, the woman began feeling weak and noticed her stomach starting to swell. She also started experiencing frequent nausea. The medical personnel soon discovered that she actually had organ failure and was at risk of dying.
Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
When Chantal Pierre-Louis lost her appetite, a coworker suggested that she see a doctor to have her thyroid checked. After a series of appointments, she learned she had multiple myeloma, which is the same rare blood cancer Colin Powell had at his death from COVID-19 complications. She felt shocked. Her mom had died of it in 2010.
In June 2021, Amy Weirick, 60, experienced post-menopausal bleeding and clotting intermittently for about a week. After being in menopause for a decade, Weirick knew something was wrong. “It felt like pelvic congestion feeling, it just felt weird,” she said in a TODAY interview. “I would come home and crash...
Doctors have successfully performed a double lung transplant on a non-smoker with terminal lung cancer in an 'extremely uncommon' procedure that will give hope to others with advanced stages of the deadly disease. Albert Khoury, 54, underwent a seven-hour surgery to receive his new lungs at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago...
(WYTV) – Multiple myeloma is a form of blood cancer. people younger than 45 years old rarely get the disease, and it occurs more in older men than women. Your risk is doubled if you’re African American. The symptoms vary, but they usually include fatigue, bone pain, anemia...
Lymphoma is a cancer that starts in the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is made up of lymph nodes, vessels, and ducts that transport fluid around the body and work with your immune system to protect against infection. Lymphocytes are important cells in the lymphatic system that fight bacteria and...
Lung cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in both women and men in the United States. When detected at an earlier stage before it metastasizes (spreads), treatment for lung cancer is more likely to be successful. Many people with lung cancer do not have symptoms until the disease...
