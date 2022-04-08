Teen meets Minnesota marrow donor who saved her life

The 3-year-old boy, who was left in pain after a tick bite, turned out to have a high-risk neuroblastoma. His parents said that the boy complained of pain in his legs, and was struggling with walking, high temperatures and night sweats. The boy’s family said that at the point of diagnosis, their 3-year-old son was given just a 50% chance of long-term survival. While there was no connection between the tick bite and the disease itself, the boy’s mother said that the timing was a very lucky coincidence.

