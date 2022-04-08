ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open house on Saturday for Wise Woman Natural Health Center

By Dan Chalk
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago
Helen Kociba (Photo provided)

Helen Kociba is holding an open house on Saturday, April 9 for her newly opened Wise Woman Natural Health Center at 3101 Washington Street, at the corner of East Ashman.

The open house will last from 1-4 p.m. and will feature refreshments from Grove Tea Lounge and Chef Robert from Balanced Kitchen, and chair massages from Gabby Jardon. Drawings will be held for free services and items, and all the practitioners who practice at the center will be on hand to answer any questions.

Kociba is a board-certified naturopath.

"I work with people on varied health concerns and help them find a path to wellness using herbology, homeopathy and other methods of improving their health and lifestyle," Kociba explained.

Wise Woman Natural Health Center also has other practicing professionals, including a chiropractor, a social worker and a licensed therapist.

"The full mission of our space is to connect the body and the mind for a complete wellness," Kociba said.

Wise Woman Natural Health Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. but by appointment only.

