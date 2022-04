While there appears to be a plethora of apartment buildings in Kalamazoo, the housing options are actually very minimal. Since Kalamazoo is home to Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo Valley Community College the majority of housing is dedicated to the surplus of college students in the area. Due to this, the majority of housing options are constructed as student housing, which isn’t ideal if you are a family looking for your forever home. Then you have to ask: what will happen to the already limited housing options in Kalamazoo now that spring and moving season is upon us?

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 27 DAYS AGO