Vanessa Lachey Opened Up About How Nick Lachey’s Very Public Marriage And Divorce From Jessica Simpson Affected Their Relationship Two Years After That Painfully Awkward Gift Drama

The Oscar winner opened up about how a grieving process ended up bringing her together with the British television host. How it all began! Renée Zellweger revealed the origin story of her red-hot romance with boyfriend Ant Anstead! The Oscar winner, 52 opened up about the “serendipitous” meeting between her and the British television host, 42, in 2021 that ended up igniting their love for each other. While the introduction was undoubtedly an adorable meet-cute, there was also a shadow of sadness to it, as Renee was grieving the loss of her good friend and publicist Nanci Ryder, who passed way in June 2020 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO