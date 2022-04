HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Department of Transportation spokesperson Tim Potter notes that the agency is looking for Adopt A Highway volunteers. "It's a way to make a difference in your community and help the environment at the same time, picking up litter along our highways," Potter said. "Groups are asked to sign a two-year agreement with the program. There is no cost to the group."

