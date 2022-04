EOS, Telos, WAX, and UX Network pooled their development efforts to drive the execution of the EOSIO protocol core code that underpins each of these blockchains. In 2022, this consortium has committed an annual budget of $8 million for core development and developer engagement. Despite the fact that the blockchains are separate, they will collaborate to add more security and new features to the protocol's core code. All of the group's code shall be open source and freely accessible for use in any EOSio protocol-based project.

