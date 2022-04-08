ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomahawk, WI

City of Tomahawk races: Mayor Taskay, Common Council incumbents re-elected

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOMAHAWK, Wis. – Mayor Steven E. Taskay and three Common Council incumbents were re-elected by City of Tomahawk voters in the Tuesday, April 5 Spring Election. According to preliminary results, Taskay defeated challenger Roxanne Consolver by a 607-341 vote margin, a roughly 64% to 36%...

KRQE News 13

City council votes on mayor’s emergency powers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There were not enough votes at Monday’s Albuquerque city council meeting to dial back the Mayor’s powers during a public health emergency. City councilors had previously voted for the restrictions, which would have only allowed the mayor to issue recommendations and not public health orders. The mayor vetoed that decision, and the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Ballotpedia News

Twenty-four top 100 cities holding mayoral elections in 2022

Twenty-four of the 100 largest U.S. cities by population are holding mayoral elections in 2022. In 15 of those cities, the incumbent is a Democrat. Five incumbents are Republicans, one is independent, and three are nonpartisan. Two of those cities hold partisan elections, and the rest hold nonpartisan elections. In...
ELECTIONS
City
Tomahawk, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
Tomahawk, WI
Government
The Merriweather Post

Columbia Council and Village Board elections draw few candidates: A rundown of the races

Spring time in Columbia brings flowers, showers, and the annual Columbia Council / Village Board elections. Last year, The Rouse Project emerged with a goal to inspire candidates to run, turn out the vote, and ensure the CA Board was more reflective of the diversity of Columbia. These efforts were met with skepticism and unanswered questions about funding and motives. This year, it appears that we are back to same-old same-old. There are very few candidates who have put themselves forward, and as a result, there are very few contested races. Based on my review, there are only three villages who will need to hold an election at all. Fortunately, the three Columbia Council elections that will occur (in Harper's Choice, Hickory Ridge, and Wilde Lake) provide residents a choice between two qualified and experienced community leaders who no doubt care very much about Columbia, but who I suspect will offer very different views on the role and vision of the Columbia Association (more on these races in a bit).
ELECTIONS
Daily Record

Florence City Council resigns, leaving mayor as only elected official

The Florence City Council has stunned its mayor and interim city manager with its abrupt departure. After Monday night’s regular council meeting, councilors Brian Allen, Anthony Esquibel, Melissa Hardy, Allen Knisley, Mike Vendetti and Kristal Wood all resigned within hours of each other, leaving Mayor Paul Villagrana as its lone elected official.
FLORENCE, CO
KPLC TV

Misty Clanton re-elected as mayor of DeRidder

COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 1: Wayne J. Godfrey Sr. (D). COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 4: “Randy” Larken (I). COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 5: Keith Hooper (R). ALDERMEN: Daniel Campbell (R), Sharon Myers (No party), Sara Barnes Sellers (R), Darrell Thompson (R) and Fred Walker (D). CHIEF OF POLICE: Runoff - Randal...
DERIDDER, LA
New Jersey Globe

Paramus mayor won’t seek re-election

Paramus Mayor Richard LaBarbiera will not seek re-election to a fourth term, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed, setting up a hugely competitive mayoral race this fall in one of the state’s most historically competitive swing towns. Paramus Democrats are set to hold a screening committee meeting on Monday...
PARAMUS, NJ
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
WEHOville.com

Zekiah Wright joins race for WeHo City Council

Attorney and rights activist Zekiah Wright has filed papers to run in the 2022 West Hollywood City Council election. Wright, who uses they/them pronouns, joins a colorful field of incumbents, newcomers and former councilmembers vying for three seats on the council — the first being vacated by retiring Councilmember John D’Amico, the second being defended by Mayor Lauren Meister, and the third that Councilmember Lindsey Horvath would vacate if she wins her race to become the Third District Supervisor.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KCRG.com

North Liberty elects new city council member

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - North Liberty has a new city council member. Ashley Bermel won tonight’s special election with 49-percent of the vote. Bermel, a real estate agent, will fill the term Chris Hoffman left when he became mayor. The results are unofficial until the board of supervisors...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KPLC TV

Rick Allen re-elected as mayor of Leesville

MAYOR: Rick Allen (No Party) COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 1: Chris Robertson (Republican) defeated Vicki Chance King (Democrat) 91 to 28 votes. COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 2: Willie Mae Kennedy (Democrat) defeated Louis Smith (Democrat) 157 to 97 votes. COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 4: Delain Perkins Prewitt (Republican) defeated Jessica Herring (No Party)...
LEESVILLE, LA
Nevada Appeal

Election races on for Carson City supervisor, clerk-recorder

The deadline to file for an elected office in Carson City closed March 18 with two candidates for Ward 1 supervisor, three for Ward 3 supervisor, and three for clerk-recorder. Stacey Giomi is running for reelection to Ward 1 supervisor. He worked with the city’s fire department for over 30 years and was fire chief from 2005 to 2015.
CARSON CITY, NV

Comments / 0

