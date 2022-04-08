ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis will be directly in the path of the total solar eclipse in 2024

By Matt Adams
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJPRa_0f3OJFks00

Mark you calendar and dust off those solar eclipse glasses!

We’re two years away from a solar eclipse that will be visible across much of the country, including Indiana.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking sunlight. The brief moment when the moon completely obscures the sun is called the totality.

NASA said the eclipse will block the sun on April 8, 2024. It won’t be visible across the entire United States like the “Great American Eclipse” of 2017. The path of the totality, when the moon completely blocks the sun, will largely cover the eastern half of the country.

The maximum duration of the totality is predicted to be 4 minutes and 27 seconds in Torreon, Mexico. According to GreatAmericanEclipse.com , the total eclipse will be visible in Indianapolis at 3:06 p.m. ET on April 8, 2024.

The totality will last 3 minutes and 46 seconds for Indianapolis. The length and visibility will vary depending on location. The totality will last 3 minutes and 2 seconds in Evansville (totality at 2:02 p.m. CT), for example, and 2 minutes and 57 seconds in Terre Haute (totality at 3:04 p.m. ET). Bloomington, Muncie and Richmond are other Indiana cities in the path.

Some notable Midwestern cities in the path include Akron, Dayton, Cleveland and Toledo. Major Midwestern cities close to the path include Cincinnati, Detroit, Pittsburgh and St. Louis.

Several states will be able to see the eclipse:

  • Arkansas
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Maine
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Missouri
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • New Hampshire
  • New York
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Vermont

According to Forbes , about 32 million Americans live in the path of the totality, making this even larger than the “Great American Eclipse” of 2017. About 12 million people lived in the path of the earlier solar event.

The April 2024 eclipse will pass through parts of Mexico before coming to the U.S. and continuing through eastern parts of Canada.

Yes, you can view the eclipse, but you shouldn’t look directly at it except for the narrow window of the totality. Special solar eclipse glasses should be worn the rest of the time.

You should also expect sales of Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” to surge once again in a couple years.

