ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Spritzer’

By (Hannah Hickman)
KJCT8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the...

www.kjct8.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Cockatoo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Cockatoo. Cockatoo is such a loving and fun pup ready to meet her forever family. She’s a cuddler, who’s good with cats, children and other dogs. Cockatoo is crate trained. This loving pup loves to play outdoors as well. If you’d like to have this furry […]
SAVANNAH, GA
fcfreepress

Pets of the Week: Meet Gus and Pokey, pets of the week

Meet Gus and Pokey, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just three of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction’s Pets of the Week: Abandoned and Special Needs

We have some very special pets we're featuring this week from Roice-Hurst Humane Society that are looking for a forever home. One thing the pets of the week always have in common is they need a place to call home. For various reasons, these loveable pets in Grand Junction find themselves homeless and alone - and that's why we bring them to you each week. It's hoped that individuals in our audience will feel a special connection with one of these furballs and do an adoption.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Grand Junction, CO
Pets & Animals
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

Ranger finds poop bag every 466 feet (or 2.5 minutes of hiking) on Colorado trail + a poop bag tip

A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace. The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Kjct
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Chain Opening New Location in Town.

Another Mexican restaurant is opening in town.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For those who love freshly made Mexican food but hate the hassle of going inside a restaurant to order, metro Phoenix is about to see a new option. Drive-through-only restaurants are becoming more and more popular these days, as the pandemic has forced owners to revisit how they do business and how to ensure they remain open. However, for many, the only drive-through food option even remotely resembling Mexican food has been Taco Bell. That will change for Gilbert residents.
GILBERT, AZ
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Westword

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods to Drive in Denver

The streets of Denver have been getting more dangerous for drivers. Last year, 84 people were killed in vehicular incidents within city limits — by far the most recorded by the Denver Police Department since the city launched Vision Zero, a five-year action plan with the mission of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" by 2030. And the latest Vision Zero stats show that eleven people have already been killed in Denver traffic accidents in 2022.
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

Colorado Will Soon Be Filled With Migrating Butterflies

As the snowy season winds down in Colorado another season will soon approach with spring. Migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have large orange, black and white wings and are probably one of the most beautiful butterflies you will see in the state of Colorado. These butterflies only use Colorado as a stop on their migration between Mexico and California to the northern part of the United States and Canada.
COLORADO STATE
lonelyplanet.com

The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
TRAVEL
The Daily American

Another Way: Do you talk cat?

We recently caved and adopted a cat who was looking for a home. My husband especially had been on the cat hunt for several years; our last cat had to be put down about three years ago and a friend kept pleading that there are so many cats needing homes. There are just too many feral barn cats in our area, and people failing to “fix” the problem by neutering in time.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy