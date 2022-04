Last summer, we launched the first round of our digital comic series, Drawn to Art: Ten Tales of Inspiring Women Artists, a collaboration with the Ringling College of Art and Design. It was such a wonderful project that we decided to do it again. The second series is underway, again highlighting the lives of women artists whose art is in SAAM's collection but may not have received the attention they deserved during their lifetimes. Their stories span the centuries and reflect artists from different backgrounds creating works of art in their own unique styles. The ten artists we’re including for publication later this year are:

VISUAL ART ・ 23 DAYS AGO