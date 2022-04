It won’t be long before the patio umbrella is up, the grill is hot and backyard barbecue season is upon us! The warm weather months are coming and I for one am ready to welcome them with open arms. Summer gives us so many reasons to eat outside and I am here for all of them. And nothing says cookout food more than a creamy, tasty potato salad piled high next to that burger fresh off the grill. My Red Potato Salad has a sweet and tangy flavor you will crave for all of your summer time meals!

