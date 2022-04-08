ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelenskyy says he saw 'just death' after visiting Bucha where hundreds of civilians were killed

By Rebecca Cohen
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seen on March 10, 2022.

Office of the President of Ukraine

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he saw "just death" after visiting Bucha.
  • Zelenskyy traveled to the Kyiv suburb after hundreds of civilians were reportedly found killed.
  • Zelenskyy spoke with "60 Minutes" in an interview to air this Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he saw "just death" when visiting Bucha after the bodies of hundreds of civilians were found in the Ukrainian town.

In a preview of his upcoming appearance on "60 Minutes" this Sunday , Zelenskyy spoke to Scott Pelley about the war in Ukraine which began when Russia invaded on February 24.

"We are defending the right to live. I never thought this right was so costly," he said.

When asked by Pelley what he saw in the town of Bucha, Zelenskyy said "Death. Just death."

Nearly 300 civilians were found buried in mass graves in Bucha Sunday; Zelenskyy has accused Russia of "genocide" and "war crimes."

Russia has claimed without evidence that the mass graves and bodies in the streets were staged.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine's forces are "defending the ability of a person to live in the modern world,"

Ukraine's president likened his country's defense of its borders to a battle for "Western values."

"These are human values.  So that Russia doesn't choose what we should do and how I'm using my rights. That right was given to me by God and my parents," Zelenskyy said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Business Insider

Business Insider

