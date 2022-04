An Atlanta woman was fatally shot at a local bowling alley on Friday. Police say the deadly dispute was over a bowling ball. The incident took place at Metro Fun Center along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta. LaKevia Jackson, 31, attended a friend's celebration at the bowling alley. Later in the evening, she got into a fight with a male suspect. He pulled out a gun and shot her as she was leaving the bowling alley---after waiting 20 minutes for her to exit the venue.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 DAYS AGO