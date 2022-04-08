ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Frank Lampard insists he has no fears for his Everton future

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvbSh_0f3OHsoH00

Everton manager Frank Lampard insists he has no fears over his future despite the club being threatened with relegation from the top flight for the first time since 1951.

Defeat to fellow strugglers Burnley on Wednesday left the Toffees just a point above the drop zone, having taken just six points from the nine league matches he has been in charge.

Lampard has won four (two in the FA Cup) and lost eight since he replaced Rafael Benitez at the end of January, when the club were 16th and four points above the relegation zone.

“I know the rules. For me, in my relatively short managerial career I spent 18 months at Chelsea where I was probably two games from the sack,” he said ahead of the visit of Manchester United.

“Maybe that’s a symptom of football in the Premier League. That’s pressure, that’s fine, you sign up for that. I have no problem with that in terms of speculation.

“We are a huge club, people want to talk about it. I don’t waste my time I just do my job.”

The 3-2 defeat at Burnley felt the most damaging result of the season so far, having led 2-1 at half-time, and it has inevitably increased the pressure and left fans fearing the drop.

Lampard urged them not to panic, although he accepts the narrative is only about one thing.

“If I’m honest it’s not easy when four questions you ask me are about my job and if we are getting relegated,” he added.

“The fans have a passion, they live and breathe this club. I’m here for five minutes in football terms and I live and breathe the club and I want us to stay in the league.

“I have to handle that because I have to do my job and I can’t tell the fans how to be, I can only ask them to turn up tomorrow and be absolutely behind us – as they have done since I’ve been here.

“Results are the turning point of things. If we win on Wednesday (it’s a) seven-point buffer to Burnley, six points to Watford with a game in hand. If you don’t it flips in the other direction.

“If we get caught up in that hysteria we are caught up in it. We have a job to do tomorrow.”

Having buckled under the pressure, not for the first time, at Turf Moor Lampard wants his players to be more aggressive.

“In the period we are in now when we are fighting for results we have to be controlled, nasty, if that’s the right word,” he added.

“We obviously need fight because when you are in this position you need to fight, to run, to compete and we have absolutely done that at Goodison every game I’ve been here.

“It has to be in our nature, those are the basics.”

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo apologises for 'outburst' following phone incident after defeat at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the centre of a police investigation after appearing to knock a fan's phone to the ground following Manchester United's defeat at Everton. Footage, taken by @EvertonHub, shows Ronaldo lowering his right hand towards the ground before what appears to be a phone colliding with and bouncing up off the surface, as he exited the pitch following the 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea arrive on the South Coast in a must win — not so much because of our league position (five points clear of fourth coming in to the weekend), but because of the mentality, confidence, and momentum of the team. Tuchel makes several changes but perhaps not as many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
BBC

Brentford: 'African Bees' buzzing in Premier League

If you had to pick the top 10 players in the Premier League in terms of minutes played per goal scored, Brentford's Yoane Wissa would probably be nowhere near your list. But the DR Congo international squeezes into a group led by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and featuring Riyad Mahrez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin de Bruyne and Son Heung-min.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Manchester United#Chelsea#The Premier League
The Independent

Everton and Manchester United fight for dignity in derby of faded glory

It is not often that you can isolate a point where two football clubs began to move in the wrong direction. It’s even less common to be able to personify that moment. For Everton and Manchester United, David Moyes will always be the symbol of where things began to go wrong.The clubs meet at Goodison Park tomorrow with each team desperate for points. If Everton lose they could be in the bottom three by Monday morning. Burnley, who beat Frank Lampard’s side 3-2 on Wednesday night, play Norwich City on Sunday afternoon and a victory would mean Sean Dyche’s team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Confirmed Officials: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday 9 April and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at St Mary's. The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 32 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting on the south coast. Kevin Friend...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Gordon and Frank Lampard agree Everton still have plenty of work to do

Anthony Gordon and Frank Lampard are in agreement that there is still plenty of work to do if Everton are to retain their Premier League status.Everton moved four points clear of the relegation zone – although 18th-placed Burnley could reduce the gap back to one when they visit rock-bottom Norwich on Sunday – with a 1-0 win over Manchester United.Gordon’s deflected strike in the 27th minute proved decisive although Everton, backed by a raucous Goodison Park support, showed no lack of resolve to claim an invaluable three points.But with eight games of the season remaining, Gordon is well aware there...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Southampton 0-6 Chelsea: Saints blown away by devastating Blues display

Chelsea put a terrible week behind them to return to winning ways in devastating style with a six-goal demolition of Southampton. Having been beaten 4-1 at home to Brentford in the Premier League and then suffering a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid, Chelsea bounced back in a manner that will give Thomas Tuchel encouragement his side can salvage their Champions League tie in Spain next week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League: Norwich, Leicester and Brentford claim wins

Follow Manchester City v Liverpool live here. Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira speaks to BBC MOTD: "The damage was done in the first half with the way we entered into the game. "We gave ourselves too much to climb in the second half. In the second half we put more...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 32

What did we learn during Matchweek 32 of the 2021-22 Premier League season?. Here’s a look at 10 things which stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) share their observations from across the most recent Premier League games. [ VIDEO: PL...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson admits he has ‘failed’ to deliver right results as Watford manager

Roy Hodgson is relishing his latest shot at management but concedes he has failed to have the impact he expected at Watford after the club slipped closer to Premier League relegation.Saturday’s damaging 3-0 defeat by Leeds was a seventh loss in 11 games since former Crystal Palace boss Hodgson replaced Claudio Ranieri in late January.The second-bottom Hornets ended the weekend six points from safety and having played a game more than 17th-placed Everton.Hodgson, who is working alongside long-term assistant Ray Lewington at Vicarage Road, was non-committal when asked if he would like to continue beyond this season as he focuses...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Pep Guardiola exclusive: Manchester City manger talks Liverpool match, Jurgen Klopp and his evolution as a manager

"What can happen?" Pep Guardiola asks, before plotting the worst-case scenario. "Lose a game? And lose the Premier League title? Then we'll just try again next year." Manchester City's manager has just provided an impassioned rendition of the message he shares with his players - "don't miss these moments, don't waste opportunities, enjoy it because you deserve it for your hard work" - but isn't his preaching of pleasure at odds with the need to be near-perfect?
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton v Man Utd: Confirmed team news

Relegation-battling Everton make four changes from the 3-2 midweek defeat at fellow strugglers Burnley as boss Frank Lampard bids to arrest a run of three straight defeats in all competitions. Michael Keane and Allan return from suspension, while experienced pair Seamus Coleman and Fabian Delph are also brought back in...
CRISTIANO RONALDO
ClutchPoints

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte gets real on Premier League top four race amid Arsenal’s recent skid

The race for the top four in the Premier League took an intriguing turn on matchday 32. Tottenham took care of business with a 4-0 victory over Aston Villa, which included a hat-trick performance from Son Heung-min. On the other hand, Arsenal and Manchester United failed to pick up wins on the matchday, which kept them behind Tottenham in the Premier League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

596K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy