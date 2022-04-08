ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralf Rangnick urges Manchester United players to prove ‘commitment’ against Everton

By Ian Parker
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPp7o_0f3OHpA600

Ralf Rangnick expects Manchester United ’s match at Everton on Saturday to be decided on the “character and commitment” of both sides but admitted he had not consistently got that from his own players.

With their own top-four chances on the line, United will face an Everton team fighting for survival at Goodison Park in what is sure to be a tense atmosphere.

“Definitely the most important part will be character and energy, commitment to winning the game in that atmosphere which will probably be pretty similar to the one at Leeds,” Rangnick said.

“We are well aware of the importance of that game for both sides, for them it has high importance and for us as well. Game plan and tactics is one thing but what is most important is mentality, attitude and physicality and this will probably decide it.”

The commitment of several United players has been repeatedly questioned this season as they struggle to keep up with Tottenham and Arsenal in the Champions League fight, winning only two of their last eight Premier League games, and Rangnick admitted they have fallen short of the required levels.

“We have that quite often but not consistently,” he said. “We have had a good week of training, we trained very aggressively in the last couple of days and now it is up to us to play as we trained.

“It will be a question of who is more competitive tomorrow, who is more aggressive, who is winning the second balls. They are playing in a very direct way – I watched their game at Burnley and it was one of those games where there was only the lowest amount of time where the ball was in play.

“There were a lot of high balls in the air and we have to be prepared for that kind of competitive game tomorrow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mlifj_0f3OHpA600

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is available again after the illness that kept him out of last weekend’s draw with Leicester, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay remain out – leaving United short of defensive players.

Rangnick said Shaw needs to have an operation to remove metal bolts in his leg dating from an operation on a double leg-break suffered in 2015. That is expected to sideline the England left-back for two to three weeks, ruling him out of matches away to Liverpool and Arsenal later this month.

Rangnick would not be drawn on reports that Erik ten Hag is the chosen man to take over at United on a permanent basis this summer, but did have praise for the Ajax boss.

“I think this press conference is for tomorrow’s game,” he said. “I don’t tend to speak about any new possible manager.

“What I know about all the managers the club has spoken to so far, they are top managers, top coaches, and if this includes Erik ten Hag it is also true of him.

“That’s all I can say about that at this stage. For me it’s about preparing for tomorrow’s game.”

Rangnick’s own future has been a topic of conversation this week, with the Austrian Football Association issuing a statement to deny reports they had met with the German to discuss their own vacancy after Franco Foda stepped down in the wake of their failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Rangnick, 63, has a two-year contract to remain as a consultant at United beyond this season, and said any discussions about what is next for him can wait.

“As you know I have agreed a contract as an advisor,” he said. “We will speak about that in the next couple of weeks and at the end of the season. Right now my full focus is on tomorrow.”

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo apologises for 'outburst' following phone incident after defeat at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the centre of a police investigation after appearing to knock a fan's phone to the ground following Manchester United's defeat at Everton. Footage, taken by @EvertonHub, shows Ronaldo lowering his right hand towards the ground before what appears to be a phone colliding with and bouncing up off the surface, as he exited the pitch following the 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Franco Foda
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
SB Nation

Manchester City v Liverpool – The Opposition

Manchester City face the second of their biggest four tests of the season on Sunday as they entertain title rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium. The blues sit one point ahead of their Mersey rivals, with both having played the same number of games. Sunday’s match has been billed as the ‘title decider,’ but with twenty-one points still to play for, anything can happen as the season begins to wind down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton v Man Utd: Team news

Everton will welcome back Michael Keane and Allan after suspension. Midfielder Donny van de Beek is ineligible to face his parent club, while Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina remain sidelined. Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is available again after recovering from illness, while Jessie Lingard returns from a similar...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Liverpool#Manchester United#Tottenham#Arsenal#The Champions League
The Independent

Everton and Manchester United fight for dignity in derby of faded glory

It is not often that you can isolate a point where two football clubs began to move in the wrong direction. It’s even less common to be able to personify that moment. For Everton and Manchester United, David Moyes will always be the symbol of where things began to go wrong.The clubs meet at Goodison Park tomorrow with each team desperate for points. If Everton lose they could be in the bottom three by Monday morning. Burnley, who beat Frank Lampard’s side 3-2 on Wednesday night, play Norwich City on Sunday afternoon and a victory would mean Sean Dyche’s team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
BBC

Everton 1-0 Man Utd: Rangnick reaction

It will be "difficult" for Manchester United to qualify for next season's Champions League, interim manager Ralf Rangnick admitted after Saturday's defeat at Everton. The 1-0 loss at Goodison left the Red Devils three points off the top four and having played more games than both fourth-placed Arsenal and fifth-placed Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson admits he has ‘failed’ to deliver right results as Watford manager

Roy Hodgson is relishing his latest shot at management but concedes he has failed to have the impact he expected at Watford after the club slipped closer to Premier League relegation.Saturday’s damaging 3-0 defeat by Leeds was a seventh loss in 11 games since former Crystal Palace boss Hodgson replaced Claudio Ranieri in late January.The second-bottom Hornets ended the weekend six points from safety and having played a game more than 17th-placed Everton.Hodgson, who is working alongside long-term assistant Ray Lewington at Vicarage Road, was non-committal when asked if he would like to continue beyond this season as he focuses...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Pep Guardiola exclusive: Manchester City manger talks Liverpool match, Jurgen Klopp and his evolution as a manager

"What can happen?" Pep Guardiola asks, before plotting the worst-case scenario. "Lose a game? And lose the Premier League title? Then we'll just try again next year." Manchester City's manager has just provided an impassioned rendition of the message he shares with his players - "don't miss these moments, don't waste opportunities, enjoy it because you deserve it for your hard work" - but isn't his preaching of pleasure at odds with the need to be near-perfect?
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Inter beat Verona to close gap at top of Serie A to one point

Inter Milan closed the gap on Serie A leaders AC Milan to one point after cruising to a 2-0 victory over Hellas Verona on Saturday. With Milan not in action until Sunday, Inter built on their crucial 1-0 win over Juventus last weekend with a comfortable success at San Siro.
SOCCER
ESPN

Vlahovic pounces to earn Juventus comeback win at Cagliari

Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic pounced 15 minutes from time to earn Juventus a 2-1 comeback victory at Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday. Juve made a slow start in Sardinia and fell behind when Italy striker Joao Pedro stroked the hosts into a 10th-minute lead. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga,...
MLS
The Independent

The Independent

596K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy