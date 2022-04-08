Sabina Nessa: CCTV shows killer Koci Selamaj’s movements on day of murder
CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police shows Koci Selamaj 's movements before and after the murder of Sabina Nessa .
Mr Selamaj was on Friday sentenced to at least 36 years in prison after pleading guilty to her murder.
He was caught on CCTV at a five-star hotel in Eastbourne on September 17, hours before killing Ms Nessa in Greenwich, south-east London .
Another clip shows Mr Selamaj at a Sainsbury’s picking up a rolling pin, which he then bought, although it was never deployed as a weapon.
