Boston Police Search For Man Wanted For Assaulting 2 Women In Brighton

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are looking for help tracking down a man wanted for assaulting two women in Brighton earlier this week.

In the first incident, a woman said she was walking on Commonwealth Avenue near Spofford Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday when a man indecently assaulted her and took off.

Two days later, another woman told police she was also assaulted on Tuesday in the area of Glenville Avenue in Brighton by a man fitting a similar description.

Police released surveillance images of the man Thursday hoping someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at (617) 343-4400.