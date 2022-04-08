ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Thousands gather at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa for first Friday prayers of Ramadan

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

JERUSALEM, April 8 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Muslims flocked to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan for noon prayers, which passed peacefully despite concerns about a repeat of Israeli-Palestinian violence that erupted during the Muslim holy month last year.

From early morning, residents of cities such as Bethlehem and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank lined up at Israeli checkpoints to visit Al-Aqsa.

After two years of COVID restrictions, Israel has allowed some Palestinians from the West Bank who hold a travel permit to enter Jerusalem.

But tensions are again high in the city holy to Christians, Jews and Muslims. A Palestinian gunman shot dead two people at a Tel Aviv bar on Thursday, the latest in a string of deadly attacks in Israel. read more

"We thought they (Israel) won't let us enter due to the last escalation, but thank God everything is ok," said Hussein Abayat from Bethlehem. "Al-Aqsa is the most valuable thing we have, we do everything in our power to visit it and the rest is up to God."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Q0Un_0f3OHZEa00
Palestinians make their way through an Israeli checkpoint to attend the first Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Mussa Issa Qawasma

Israeli forces are on high alert across the country and there will be "no restrictions" in their fight to "eradicate terror", Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Thursday's attack while cautioning against "continuing the repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque and the provocative actions of extremist settler groups", the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

Days before the start of Ramadan, far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir toured the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as Temple Mount, in a move seen by Palestinians as a provocation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque, which sits atop a plateau in the heart of Jerusalem’s Old City, is one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East conflict.

Last year saw nightly clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police during the fasting month. Threats of Palestinian displacement in East Jerusalem and police raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque helped ignite an 11-day Israel-Gaza war that killed more than 250 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 people in Israel.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in a 1967 war, later annexing it, in a move not recognized internationally. Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Reporting by Sinan Abu Mayzer and Amar Awad; Writing by Henriette Chacar; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

Related
GV Wire

Israel’s Knesset Passes Law Barring Palestinian Spouses

Israel’s parliament has passed a law denying naturalization to Palestinians from the occupied West Bank or Gaza married to Israeli citizens, forcing thousands of Palestinian families to either emigrate or live apart. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s party allied with right-wing factions in the opposition to pass the legislation above...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

In rare video appearance, Al-Qaeda’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri praises Muslim student in India hijab row

Terrorist group al-Qaeda has released a rare video of its chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in which he praises an Indian Muslim woman who defied a ban on Islamic headscarves. In February, Muslim students wearing hijab were heckled and hounded by large groups of people wearing saffron scarves – a colour associated with the Hindutva ideology in India’s southwestern state of Karnataka.A student from Mandya district shouted “allah-hu-akbar” as the Hindu radicals jeered at her with “jai shree ram [hail lord ram]”.The video released on Tuesday by As-Sahab Media, Al-Qaeda’s official media wing, and translated by the SITE Intelligence Group, shows...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#East Jerusalem#Palestinian People#Ramadan#Muslims#Israeli#Covid#Christians#Jews#Bethlehem
Daily Mail

Russia's '140-kill sniper couple': Captured female marksman who has taken 40 lives is married to rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians

An elite female pro-Russian sniper who has killed over 40 people is married to a rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians, it has been revealed. It was reported this week that Irina Starikova, 41, was captured by Ukrainian forces after being injured in fighting. The notorious mother of two was operating in the the separatist Donbas region and is said to have over 40 kills. Her fate is unknown.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Brink of NUCLEAR war: Ex-RAF chief warns the world could be only 'a few steps' from atomic weapons being used as increasingly desperate Putin struggles to win his war in Ukraine

Nuclear war is 'no longer unthinkable' and atomic weapons 'could' be used as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, a former military chief warned today. Air Marshal Edward Stringer said Vladimir Putin sanctioning the deployment of nuclear weapons was 'in the realms of possibility' and 'only a few steps away'. He...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

African refugees see racial bias as US welcomes Ukrainians

Wilfred Tebah doesn’t begrudge the U.S. for swiftly granting humanitarian protections to Ukrainians escaping Russia’s devastating invasion of their homeland. But the 27-year-old, who fled Cameroon during its ongoing conflict, can’t help but wonder what would happen if the millions fleeing that Eastern Europe nation were a different hue.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Palestine
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Palm Beach Daily News

This is how World War III begins

The usual date given for the start of World War II is Sept. 1, 1939, when Hitler invaded Poland after the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. But that was just one in a series of events that at the time could have seemed disconnected. Among them: Japan’s invasion of Manchuria...
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian agents ‘infiltrated’ Ukrainian base where three British special forces veterans feared dead

Russian spies may have infiltrated a Ukrainian military base where missiles struck and killed at least 35 people, with three Britons thought to be among them.Vladimir Putin's forces fired around 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv base, outside the city of Lviv, about 15 miles from the border with Poland, on Sunday.Intelligence officials are investigating whether a Russian agent, pretending to be a recruit for foreign fighters, fed intelligence back to the Kremlin prior to the attack, the Daily Mirror reported.With the war in its third week, western and Ukrainian intelligence chiefs believe Russian GRU and SVR spy agencies...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Biden throws Putin a nuclear lifeline

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has significantly encumbered the Biden administration’s drive to reach a renewed Iran nuclear deal. Seeing an opportunity to build leverage against the United States and Europe as they impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin threw a grenade into the Iran talks taking place in Vienna. The Russian strongman demanded a “white channel” with Tehran to circumvent international sanctions. This was apparently a bridge too far for U.S. diplomats, who had until that point seemed willing to cave on any and every Iranian demand to seal a deal.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

399K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy