WQLZ Comedy Invasion Show Coming to Hoogland Tonight

Its original broadcast was postponed by a nervous Channel 4, it led to questions in the House of Commons and to a (Labour) culture secretary professing herself “shocked and appalled” on the 10 O’Clock News. It is also “one of the greatest comedies ever shown on television,” says David Walliams, who on Sunday night hosted a screening of a film about the making of Chris Morris’s legendary series Brass Eye – 25 years old this year. Oxide Ghosts: The Brass Eye Tapes splices together off-cuts and outtakes from the show, and is made by Brass Eye’s director, Michael Cumming, who excavated the material from his own chest of floppy discs and VHS tapes. It’s touring now, and for Brass Eye fans – that’s me! – it’s a must-see.

