In the mood for some delicious Italian food? Here are 5 of the best Italian restaurants in Seattle that you should visit. The Pink Door is a charming Italian-American restaurant in Post Alley at Seattle’s Pike Place Market that, along with a variety of delicious pastas and seafood entrees, offers memorable entertainment performances such as trapeze, cabaret, music and tarot. Owned by Jackie Roberts, this distinctive restaurant has attracted a cult following since its opening in 1981 and is as iconic as its namesake. They say the rooftop patio overlooking picturesque Elliot Bay is the perfect spot to enjoy a nice martini in the summer. But locals warn to be sure to get a reservation because this restaurant books up fast!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO