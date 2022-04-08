ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinn Fein ‘planning border poll’ following Stormont election, claims DUP

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
Sinn Fein is planning a border poll if it emerges on top following the Stormont election, the DUP has claimed.

Polls have suggested that Sinn Fein is set to overtake the DUP to become the largest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

As largest party, Sinn Fein would be entitled to nominate a First Minister, however the DUP is unlikely to nominate a deputy First Minister to serve alongside in the joint top office.

It is up to the Secretary of State to call a border poll. It is believed this would only happen if a majority appeared likely to vote for a united Ireland.

Sinn Fein Upper Bann candidate John O’Dowd said his party wants to see Irish unity but is committed to tackling the cost of living crisis and seeing Stormont up and running again.

DUP Strangford candidate Peter Weir claimed that Sinn Fein has been telling its US-based supporters that it intends to “make history” with a poll for a united Ireland.

“Sinn Fein’s sights at this election are fixed firmly on a divisive border poll,” he said.

“There has been no Road to Damascus experience at Connolly House. In reality, SF activists are still touting the opportunity to ‘make history’ to wealthy US donors and on the doorsteps.

“Every vote on May 5 will decide the future direction of Northern Ireland. Each ballot cast will set the priorities for the next Assembly. Sinn Fein should tell the truth about their plans to consign our communities to years of arguing and fighting over a border poll rather than focus on the issues that matter.”

DUP candidate Peter Weir (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Weir claimed the DUP “is the only party that can stop Sinn Fein’s border poll plans”.

“This election is a wake-up call for unionism. Sinn Fein’s recently discovered concern over the cost-of-living crisis is more about keeping unionists at home on polling day than it is about helping ordinary people,” he said.

“It is clear that not voting, or giving a first preference vote to any party other than the DUP, will divide and weaken the unionist cause. This will only cement Sinn Fein’s destructive vision for Northern Ireland.”

Sinn Fein Upper Bann candidate John O’Dowd (PA) (PA Wire)

The Stormont Executive has been unable to fully function following the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan earlier this year as part of the DUP’s action against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr O’Dowd responded to Mr Weir’s comments saying: “There is no contradiction in wanting to see Irish Unity and also our commitment to power-sharing, co-operating with others and delivering for all in the political institutions.

“This election is about real change and about the future.

“Sinn Fein is committed to tackling the cost of living crisis facing workers and families, getting the Executive back up and running and investing an additional billion pounds in the health service to tackle unacceptable waiting lists.”

Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election

Polls have opened across France for the first round of the country’s presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. Polls opened at 8am local...
