The city of Bakersfield is seeking applications to fill various committees. • The at-large seat on the Public Safety & Vital Services Citizens Oversight Committee is open. The appointee will complete the term that runs through Feb. 6, 2025. Applications, available on the city’s website and at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall North (1600 Truxtun Ave.), are due by 5 p.m. March 30.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 22 DAYS AGO