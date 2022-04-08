Mayor Lucas makes another push for professional basketball in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The idea of a professional basketball team making its home in Kansas City has long been a discussion among sports fans, and Mayor Quinton Lucas has been a fan of the idea for quite some time.

Especially this time of year when the struggling Sacramento Kings, formerly the Kansas City Kings from 1972 through 1985, miss out on the playoffs.

For 16 consecutive seasons, the Kings have failed to make the playoffs and have finished the regular season with a losing record.

“ What’s next for the Kings? ” has become become an annual conversation and one written about in an article released earlier this week on The Athletic by senior writer Anthony Slater .

Lucas quoted the tweet that links to the article, calling for the Kings to “come on home” to Kansas City.

Just checking in on the former Kansas City Kings. If y’all need love, we got you. Come on home. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas

This year, though, Lucas has another huge supporter of the idea in Kansas City native and NCAA national champion Ochai Agbaji of the Kansas Jayhawks.

Just days after being named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player and helping the Jayhawks win their fourth national championship, Agbaji and his teammates attended Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium with Lucas in attendance.

I had the pleasure of meeting with the national champion @KUHoops Jayhawks. Question of the day came from @youngoch : “When are you getting Kansas City an NBA team?” I said we’re in, but had to turn to John Sherman (off camera) to ask for a few dollars to help us out. #NBAtoKC Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas

Lucas met with the team and said Agbaji asked him about bringing a team to Kansas City. Lucas, of course, said he was on board and hinted at Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman for some financial assistance.

In 2021, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes , who holds ownership in the Royals and Sporting Kansas City, was on board for a team coming to Kansas City as the NBA discussed the idea of expansion.

Kansas City was a candidate to host the Toronto Raptors who were looking for a temporary home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the national champion Jayhawks down the road in Lawrence, Kansas, and excitement coming from the city’s other professional sports teams, the idea of another pro team making Kansas City home sounds promising, but aside from the Mayor’s tweets and high-hopes, there have been no moves to actually make it happen.

