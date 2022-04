The Nevada Public Library is hosting a Midwest Author Series from April through October, thanks to a $10,000 American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant. “It was a competitive grant, so to find out we got it was very exciting,” Nevada Library Director Erin Coughlin said. “This grant is a great opportunity for Nevada, and we’re using it to get people back in the library after the pandemic. We want people to be able to enjoy all the resources we have to offer.”

NEVADA, IA ・ 18 DAYS AGO