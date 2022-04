SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Katherine Lester was sworn in Thursday as the first woman to ever hold the position of Sacramento police chief. When she first joined the force, she was one of only a few female officers in the department. Her promotion is a major step forward for the department, but female representation is still low within the police force. Lester has been a part of the Sacramento Police Department for 28 years. Now, she’s the top cop, but getting there wasn’t an easy path. “I was really young and a little misguided,” she said. At 18 years old, Lester joined the Army. She got...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO